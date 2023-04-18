Braves go with an identical lineup in second game of Padres series

The lineups for tonight’s game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres have been revealed and if you were looking for any type of big changes for the Braves (or one in particular) then you’re probably not going to get your wish as far as tonight’s lineup is concerned.

Here’s how the Braves are going to be looking when it comes to tonight’s game:

The only big change here is that Spencer Strider is the starting pitcher — that’s it. The Braves are going for the same lineup from one through nine. Kevin Pillar has had the most experience against Blake Snell, as he’s hit .391 with two RBIs against Snell over 23 At-Bats. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna both have one homer each, though both of those have come in extremely limited ABs — Acuña has only five ABs against Snell and Ozuna only has two.

On the other side of things, here's how the Padres are going to be looking for tonight's game:

Today’s lineup for the Padres.



Brett Sullivan making his MLB debut. pic.twitter.com/7vJuS7JRJp — Sammy Levitt | Padres Radio Host (@SammyLev) April 18, 2023

Trent Grisham has returned to the lineup and he'll be leading off and replacing José Azocar in center field. Xander Bogaerts has moved down to the cleanup spot after hitting leadoff last night, Matt Carpenter is the Designated Hitter in place of Nelson Cruz, Rougned Odor will be batting eighth and playing right and then Brett Sullivan is getting the start at catcher in place of Austin Nola.

Tuesday night’s contest should start at 9:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.