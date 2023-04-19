This Day in Braves History: April 19

Braves Franchise History

1890 - The Boston Beaneaters defeat the Brooklyn Bridegrooms 15-9. It is the first National League game for Brooklyn, who will later be known as the Dodgers.

1900 - The Beaneaters fall to the Phillies 19-17 in 10 innings, setting a major league record for most runs scored by two clubs on Opening Day. Boston scored nine runs in the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

1950 - Sid Gordon hits a grand slam to help the Boston Braves to a 10-6 win over the New York Giants at the Polo Grounds. It is the first grand slam of the season in the National League and the first of 35 for the season.

MLB History

1949 - The Yankees unveil a granite monument to Babe Ruth in Monument Park.

1960 - Roger Maris has four hits, including a pair of home runs, in his Yankees debut.

1965 - The original Astrodome ceiling is painted because the sun’s glare makes fielding fly balls hazardous. This will cause the grass to die and lead to the installation of Astroturf for next season.

1981 - The Oakland Athletics set a modern-day record for the most consecutive wins to start a season as they moved to 11-0 with a 6-1 victory over the Mariners. The 1982 Braves will break the record by beginning the season with 13 consecutive victories.

