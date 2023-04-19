Braves bash Padres, 8-1, for eighth win in a row

The Braves won their eighth in a row on Tuesday night, crushing the Padres behind three long home runs and another stellar start from Spencer Strider.

As the Braves have done so often during this strong stretch, the offense went to work in the early innings. Sean Murphy walked, Vaughn Grissom lined a ball a ball up the middle, and Kevin Pillar roped a double over the left field fence for a 1-0 lead in the second.

Sean Murphy crushed a ball to the upper deck in left field to begin the fourth to make it 2-0. It’s early, but the biggest acquisition of the offseason looks primed for a career-best season. Get this: Murphy’s last 11 hits (seven doubles and four home runs) have all gone for extra bases.

Both offenses were quiet until the eighth. Ozzie Albies, with two on base, launched a 3-2 pitch out of the zone just over the center field wall to make it 5-0.

The Padres would score a run in the eighth — their first run of the series — but that was it against Nick Anderson.

And in the ninth, Matt Olson destroyed a baseball for a three-run homer of his own to make it 8-1 and put the game out of reach.

Spencer Strider dealt with a laughable home plate zone from umpire Chad Whitson, but managed to mow down a talented Padres lineup for six innings Strider struck out nine, walked three and allowed just one hit on the evening. His ERA sits at 2.45 on the campaign.

The series concludes on Wednesday afternoon as Charlie Morton and Nick Martinez take the mound at Petco Park. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET.