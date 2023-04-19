Braves News: Sean Murphy sets franchise record, Braves claim Nick Solak, and more

A pair of three-run home runs provided some much needed insurance for the Atlanta Braves, who defeated the San Diego Padres 8-1 during Tuesday’s late night matchup.

Spencer Strider put together another strong start, fanning nine Padres and surrendering just one hit through six complete innings. Strider ties John Smoltz with eight straight 9+ strikeout games.

Four starts for - in 2023:



9 Ks

9 Ks

9 Ks

9 Ks



Spencer Strider is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/uFUS53emd2 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 19, 2023

Things went well offensively, too, as the Braves capitalized in the late innings to seal the deal on their eighth consecutive win.

Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, and Sean Murphy each homered. Murphy’s fourth inning shot set a new record in the Braves franchise with his last eleven hits going for extra bases.

With that home run, each of Sean Murphy’s last 11 hits have gone for extra bases, setting a new Atlanta franchise record. #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/YIU0ZJxjNY — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 19, 2023

“It’s a vague stat but it’s cool to get in the record books some way,” Murphy told Braves reporter Kelly Crull postgame. “It’s nice to hit behind Riley and Olson and get some runners on base. It’s a good opportunity to do some stuff,” he added.

The Braves seek their ninth consecutive win and third consecutive sweep with the series finale set for this afternoon at 4:10 ET.

More Braves News:

The Atlanta Braves claimed 2B/OF Nick Solak off of waivers from the Chicago White Sox. After his acquisition, Solak was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Reliever Collin McHugh is gearing up for his return to the big leagues and began a rehab assignment with the Rome Braves on Tuesday. He tossed 1.2 frames in his first appearance.

Sam Hilliard is coming up huge for the Atlanta Braves while Michael Harris II remains on the injured list.

Despite Tuesday’s eighth inning homer, Ozzie Albies is posting a less than average BABIP.

The Daily Hammer Podcast discusses Max Fried’s return, Atlanta’s win streak, and more.

MLB News:

The New York Mets starting rotation takes another hit as RHP Carlos Carrasco was placed on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation.

The Cincinnati Reds signed starting pitcher Hunter Greene to a six-year extension worth $53M. The deal includes a club option for 2029.

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jeffrey Springs is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season and a portion of 2024. The 30-year-old has posted a 0.56 ERA in his first two starts this season.

Major League Baseball is using the Atlantic League to experiment with a designated pinch runner in 2023.