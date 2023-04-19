Charlie Morton gets the nod as Braves go for 9th straight win

The Atlanta Braves will look to cap off their road stint with their ninth straight win when they take on the San Diego Padres in a Wednesday match-up that will feature Charlie Morton and Nick Martinez getting the start on the mound for their teams. Atlanta is 14-4 on the season and will be going for a third straight series sweep.

Atlanta has had San Diego’s number so far in this series as they have outscored the Padres 10-1 in the first two games of the series. A solid portion of the series success can be credited to outstanding starting pitching by both Max Fried and Spencer Strider as they both completed their starts without allowing a single run and Charlie Morton will hope to continue that success in Wednesday’s game. Morton has been solid so far this season allowing seven earned runs over 16 1/3 innings. He faced the Padres back on April 8 in Atlanta and allowed three runs (two earned) and struck out six in five innings.

On the opposing mound for the Padres will be Nick Martinez. Martinez will be making his fourth start of the season as he has allowed 11 runs over 17 2/3 innings pitched. Martinez got the start against the Braves back on April 7th in which he gave up four earned runs over four 2/3 innings pitched so Atlanta will look to jump on him early once again.

Sean Murphy homered again in Tuesday’s win and is 7-for-19 on the road trip with three doubles and three home runs. Vaughn Grissom has hit safely in all five games since his promotion and is 6-for-19 with a double.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET for today’s game and can be found on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, April 19, 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, California

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Listen: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan