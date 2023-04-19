Daily Hammer Podcast: Spencer Strider is spectacular as the Braves Winning Streak rolls on

The Braves just keep on rolling when it comes to wins and success.

Plenty of power was on display from the lineup while Spencer Strider put together another strong performance. A night of history led to another series win along with the Braves winning eight straight games overall. Plus, Ozzie Albies is returning to his full form, and Michael Soroka and Colin Mchugh look great in rehab perfomrances.

Shawn Coleman covers this all plus more on the Daily Hammer.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.