Eddie Rosario returns to Braves’ lineup for finale against Padres

Eddie Rosario returns to the starting lineup Wednesday as the Atlanta Braves wrap up their road trip against the San Diego Padres. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while the Padres will counter with right-hander Nick Anderson.

Matt Olson homered in Tuesday’s win and is 4-for-10 with two home runs and three walks against Martinez in his career. Rosario was out of the starting lineup the last two games with the Padres starting a pair of left-handers. Kevin Pillar gets another start in left field and will bat ninth.

The Padres will be rolling out their last lineup before Fernando Tatis Jr. returns from his 80 game suspension due to PED’s. Manny Machado will hit second and play third base and will be followed by Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts.

Wednesday’s game has a scheduled start time of 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.