Charlie Morton will be on the mound Wednesday as the Atlanta Braves look to extend their winning streak to nine-straight games and finish off a three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres. Nick Martinez will get the start for San Diego.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Pregame Notes

You can find all of our coverage from the series in this StoryStream.