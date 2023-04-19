Braves’ win streak ends with 1-0 loss to Padres

Charlie Morton pitched well, but the Atlanta Braves saw their winning streak come to an end Wednesday with a 1-0 loss to the San Diego Padres. Atlanta went 5-1 on their six-game road trip and are 14-5 for the season.

Morton turned in a solid performance allowing five hits and one run over six innings of work. He struck out five and walked three. The only run came on a fourth inning home run by Juan Soto.

The Braves had opportunities, but were unable to cash in, including a bases loaded situation in the top of the third but were unable to capitalize as Matt Olson popped out before Austin Riley went down swinging. Atlanta left six runners on base and were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Sam Hilliard had two of Atlanta’s four hits in the ballgame and took a home run away from Manny Machado in the fifth inning.

ROBBERY‼️



SAM HILLIARD ROBS MANNY MACHADO OF A HOME RUN. pic.twitter.com/4sYboe4tYB — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 19, 2023

Joe Jimenez worked a perfect inning and struck out two. Dylan Lee allowed and struck out a batter in a scoreless eighth.

Nick Martinez turned in his best start of the season for the Padres as he limited the Braves to just three hits through seven innings and retired 12 of the last 14 batters faced. Luis Garcia, Tim Hill, and Josh Hader finished out the final three innings for the Padres to seal the win.

The Braves will head back to Atlanta to get ready for a series showdown against the defending World Champion Houston Astros with Bryce Elder slated to get the start on the mound Friday.