Braves News: Dominant win, Matt Olson, Jared Shuster, more

The Braves have been very good so far this season. We are only two games in, but two wins, four homers, fourteen runs scored, three allowed is quite nice, even against the lowly Nationals.

Those two wins were behind Max Fried and Spencer Strider, who both seem likely to factor into the Cy Young conversation this season if healthy (which is already a problem for Max). Tomorrow, we get a much less certain commodity, in the major league debut of Wake Forest product and 2020 first round pick Jared Shuster. Shuster being serviceable or better would be a big boon to the Braves this season. The 24 year old lefty features a low 90s fastball that he was throwing a little harder this spring than previously and a good slider, but his calling card is his changeup, which is a legitimate plus pitch. He also has displayed strong command of his arsenal. At the very least, he appears unlikely to rack up high walk numbers. He struck out over 10 batters per nine innings all the way through double-A, but the stuff in his arsenal does beg the question of whether he can strike out major league hitters at that rate. He did also only have 7.21K/9 at the triple-A level, although over only 48.2 innings. Either way, the debut of a top prospect is always fun.

Braves News

The Braves easily rolled over the Nationals 7-1 behind a dominant Spencer Strider and a power show from Matt Olson and the offense.

Brian Snitker reaffirmed that Max Fried will hit the IL with his hamstring strain.

We also had a good ol’ fashioned lineup debate before the game.

MLB News

Robbie Ray was placed on the 15-day IL.

The league is investigating a tense incident between Anthony Rendon and a fan.

The Padres gave out another large contract, this time in the form of a seven year extension for Jake Cronenworth.