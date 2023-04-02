Sean Murphy starts at catcher as Braves go for sweep of Nationals

The Atlanta Braves are set to take on the Washington Nationals in a little bit, as they are attempting to record their first sweep of the season in their first attempt of the season.

The lineups for both teams have been released, and the most interesting development as far as the Braves are concerned is that Sean Murphy has returned to the lineup after spending yesterday’s game on the bench. I highly doubt that his day off was related to performance and rather we’re just starting to get a clear idea of how they’re going to utilize what figures to be an extremely effective catcher duo going forward. Anyways, Sean Murphy will be playing catcher and batting eighth today as the Braves get set to face off against lefty MacKenzie Gore.

Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals have picked Ildemaro Vargas to be their starting shortstop for today’s contest. Vargas had spent the first two games of this season on the bench as CJ Abrams got the start on Thursday and Saturday, but now it’s Abrams who will be starting this game watching from the dugout. Alex Call is also returning to the lineup after sitting out Saturday’s contest.

For the first time at Nats Park…



It’s Gore Day.

#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/wnojumA328 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 2, 2023

The game will be starting at 1:35 p.m. ET and you can catch the action on Bally Sports South and on the Braves Radio Network.