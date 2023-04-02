 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves vs. Nationals Game Thread 4/2/2023

Are the brooms going to come out soon?

MLB: APR 01 Braves at Nationals Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves have already picked up a pair of somewhat comfortable victories over the Washington Nationals in this Opening Weekend series. Now, the Braves are attempting to leave Washington for St. Louis with a sweep on their record and they’ll have to get the best of MacKenzie Gore if they want to break out the brooms. Meanwhile, Jared Shuster will be making his MLB debut and we’re all hoping that he manages to make a seamless transition from a successful spring training to a solid start to the season.

Pregame Notes:

