This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron hits his 400th home run

Braves Franchise History

1933 - The Boston Braves fall to the New York Giants 1-0 at the Polo Grounds as umpire Charlie Pfirman officiated his 1,700th consecutive National League game.

1941 - A syndicate of 12 people purchased 73 percent of the Braves for $350,000.

1943 - Boston Braves manager Casey Stengel is struck by a taxi and suffers a fractured leg. The cab driver is later nominated Sportsman of the Year in Boston by a local newspaper for causing Stengel to miss most of the season.

1966 - Hank Aaron hits his 399th and 400th career home runs to help the Atlanta Braves to an 8-1 win over the Phillies at Connie Mack Stadium.

1982 - The Braves extend their winning streak to 12-straight with a 4-2 win over the Reds at Fulton County Stadium.

2010 - The Braves rally from a 3-0 deficit in the ninth to defeat the Phillies 4-3. Troy Glaus and Jason Heyward homered in the ninth to tie it, while Nate McLouth walked it off with a solo shot in the 10th.

MLB History

1912 - After three straight rainouts, the Boston Red Sox play the first game in the history of Fenway Park defeating the New York Highlanders 7-6 in 11 innings.

1916 - The Chicago Cubs play their first game in Federal League Weeghman Park, which will be renamed to Wrigley Field in 1926. The Cubs came away victorious defeating the Reds 7-6 in 11 innings.

1941 - The Brooklyn Dodgers become the first major league team to wear protective headgear. Each player’s cap features a special plastic lining.

1988 - Claudell Washington hits the 10,000th home run in New York Yankees history in a 7-6 win over the Twins at the Metrodome.

1997 - The Cubs rally to beat the Mets 4-3, snapping a 14-game losing streak to start the season.

1997 - Mark McGwire becomes the fourth major league player to hit a home run over the left field roof at Tiger Stadium. Harmon Killebrew, Frank Howard and Cecil Fielder are the only other players to accomplish the feat.

2006 - Julio Franco becomes the oldest player in major league history to hit a home run. Franco’s two run shot comes as a pinch hitter against Scott Linebrink and propels the Mets to a 7-2 win over the Padres.

