 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron hits his 400th home run

By Cassidy Mcmahon
/ new
MLB Photos Archive Photo by Louis Requena/MLB via Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1933 - The Boston Braves fall to the New York Giants 1-0 at the Polo Grounds as umpire Charlie Pfirman officiated his 1,700th consecutive National League game.

1941 - A syndicate of 12 people purchased 73 percent of the Braves for $350,000.

1943 - Boston Braves manager Casey Stengel is struck by a taxi and suffers a fractured leg. The cab driver is later nominated Sportsman of the Year in Boston by a local newspaper for causing Stengel to miss most of the season.

1966 - Hank Aaron hits his 399th and 400th career home runs to help the Atlanta Braves to an 8-1 win over the Phillies at Connie Mack Stadium.

1982 - The Braves extend their winning streak to 12-straight with a 4-2 win over the Reds at Fulton County Stadium.

2010 - The Braves rally from a 3-0 deficit in the ninth to defeat the Phillies 4-3. Troy Glaus and Jason Heyward homered in the ninth to tie it, while Nate McLouth walked it off with a solo shot in the 10th.

MLB History

1912 - After three straight rainouts, the Boston Red Sox play the first game in the history of Fenway Park defeating the New York Highlanders 7-6 in 11 innings.

1916 - The Chicago Cubs play their first game in Federal League Weeghman Park, which will be renamed to Wrigley Field in 1926. The Cubs came away victorious defeating the Reds 7-6 in 11 innings.

1941 - The Brooklyn Dodgers become the first major league team to wear protective headgear. Each player’s cap features a special plastic lining.

1988 - Claudell Washington hits the 10,000th home run in New York Yankees history in a 7-6 win over the Twins at the Metrodome.

1997 - The Cubs rally to beat the Mets 4-3, snapping a 14-game losing streak to start the season.

1997 - Mark McGwire becomes the fourth major league player to hit a home run over the left field roof at Tiger Stadium. Harmon Killebrew, Frank Howard and Cecil Fielder are the only other players to accomplish the feat.

2006 - Julio Franco becomes the oldest player in major league history to hit a home run. Franco’s two run shot comes as a pinch hitter against Scott Linebrink and propels the Mets to a 7-2 win over the Padres.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power