Braves News: Streak snapped, Soroka strong, more

Well, the Braves lost again, and in the process lost the tiebreaker with the Padres that could but probably won’t matter when it comes time for playoff seeding. They were not bad by any means in this game, but some great defense on both sides and the combination of a relative lack of power from Atlanta and some bad sequencing luck resulted in a 1-0 loss. Regardless, a 5-1 road trip across central and pacific time zones against a bad team and a good team is a result that the Braves should be quite happy with. Next up is a big-time showdown in Atlanta with the reigning World Series champions, the Houston Astros, who the Braves defeated in the 2021 World Series.

Braves News

Mike Soroka was strong over six shutout innings in Gwinnett on Monday and he may be an option to join the major league squad sooner rather than later.

Here is our recap from the 1-0 loss that ended the Braves road trip, and their eight game win streak.

MLB News

Max Scherzer was ejected for a “sticky stuff” violation and suspended for 10 games in a strange incident.

The Guardians called up one of the top prospects in baseball, Brayan Rocchio, but it may only be a short term move.

The Giants made a transaction with two old friends, placing Alex Wood on the IL, and calling up Tristan Beck.

The Dodgers placed Miguel Rojas on the IL.

The A’s placed Ramon Laureano and Trevor May on the IL.

Trevor Rogers hit the IL with forearm soreness.