Daily Hammer Podcast: Though Braves winning streak ends, Charlie Morton is magnificent

Highly successful road trip overall.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

All good things must come to an end.

The Braves eight game winning streak ended on Wednesday with a 1-0 loss to the Padres, but the road trip was quite successful overall. Plus, Charlie Morton had his best start of the season, and the Braves outfield depth continues to produce.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more on this edition of the daily hammer.

