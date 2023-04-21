This Day in Braves History: Rafael Furcal has three triples in win over Marlins

Braves Franchise History

1982 - The Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 to extend their winning streak to 13-straight to start the season.

2002 - Rafael Furcal hits three triples to tie the modern major league record as the Braves defeat the Marlins 4-2.

MLB History

1898 - Phillies pitcher Bill Duggleby hits a grand slam in his first major league at-bat. Bobby Bonds hit a grand slam in his first game, but third at-bat in 1968. Duggleby’s feat won’t be matched until August 31, 2005 when Jeremy Hermida launches a grand slam in his first at-bat for the Marlins.

1955 - The Brooklyn Dodgers defeat the Phillies 14-4 to set a new major league record with their 10th straight victory to start the season. The record will stand until 1981.

1961 - The Minnesota Twins, who are formerly the Washington Senators, play their first home game in Minnesota at Metropolitan Stadium, losing to the new expansion Washington Senators.

1967 - After 737 consecutive games, the Dodgers are rained out for the first time since moving to Los Angeles.

1971 - Willie Stargell homered three times to help the Pirates to a 10-2 win over the Braves. Stargell also homered three times against Atlanta on April 10, and will go on to set a major league record for the most homers in April with 11.

1987 - The Milwaukee Brewers’ 13-game winning streak to start the season comes to an end with a 7-1 loss to the White Sox.

1994 - Eddie Murray homers from both sides of the plate for the 11th time in his career breaking the record set by Mickey Mantle.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.