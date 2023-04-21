Braves News: Braves-Astros pitching probables, top 30 Braves prospects, and more

The Atlanta Braves host the 2022 World Series Champions for a three-game set at Truist Park beginning this evening. The Houston Astros have gotten off to a slow 9-10 start but have managed to remain in second place in the American League West.

Game one kicks off tonight at 7:20 ET and can be viewed on Apple TV+. The ‘Stros give right-hander Hunter Brown the nod. After a few command issues, Brown has posted a 1.93 ERA through three starts.

The Braves will send out Bryce Elder, who came up big for the Braves during Max Fried and Kyle Wright’s absences. With both of these pitchers reinstated from the Injured List, Elder will use tonight’s game to battle for the fifth spot in the rotation.

The Astros turn to lefty Framber Valdez in game two, which airs on Bally Sports South at 7:20 ET on Saturday. Valdez has been quite successful for the Astros this year as he heads into his fifth start.

The Braves will go with Kyle Wright, who was able to escape some trouble in his last outing and maintain a 20.9 strikeout percentage ahead of his third start of the season.

Righty Cristian Javier will make his fifth start of the season for the Astros in Sunday’s series finale. With a 3.68 ERA thus far, Javier has not been consistent for the Astros this season.

The Braves, however, will send out ace Max Fried, who appeared to be in midseason form in his first start post-Injured List. The series finale kicks off at 1:30 ET on Bally Sports South.

More Braves News:

FanGraphs named pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver number one of the top 30 prospects.

A couple of young arms in Seth Keller and Adam Shoemaker stood out on the farm this week. Find out more in the minor league recap.

The Daily Hammer Podcast discusses the Braves’ snapped win streak, Charlie Morton’s dominance, and more.

MLB News:

The Arizona Diamondbacks designated veteran pitcher Madison Bumgarner for assignment. Bumgarner had over $34M remaining on his contract.

San Francisco Giants starter Alex Wood left Thursday’s game with an injury and will miss a few weeks with an apparent hamstring strain.

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. served his suspension and was reinstated from the restricted list. Thursday made for his first big league game since 2021.

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was given a 10-game suspension after a foreign substance violation. Scherzer has elected not to appeal his suspension. He is ineligible to return until May 1.

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced on Thursday that he is officially cancer-free after a battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

The Oakland Athletics reached a $1B deal on a Las Vegas stadium site and plan to relocate by 2027.