Battery Power TV: The best catcher in baseball?

Sean Murphy came to Atlanta with Gold Glove credentials, and of late he’s making a case as baseball’s best catcher, with his glove and his bat.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss the offseason’s biggest acquisition’s tear. Plus, a rotation that’s finally at full strength — and could face an interesting question with Michael Soroka’s success at Triple-A — as well as a preview of showdown of the last two World Series champions as the Braves host the Astros.

