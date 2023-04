Atlanta will square off with Houston in a matchup of the last two World Series winners.

The Atlanta Braves will return to Truist Park Friday where they will begin a seven-game home stand with a three-game series against the Houston Astros. The series will feature the last two World Series winners.

Atlanta comes into the series with a 14-5 record and a two-game lead in the NL East. The Astros are currently 9-10 and are third in the AL West.

Series Schedule

Friday - Hunter Brown vs. Bryce Elder

Saturday - Framber Valdez vs. Kyle Wright

Sunday - Cristian Javier vs. Max Fried