Kevin Pillar starts in left, Eddie Rosario in at DH as Braves take aim at Hunter Brown

For tonight’s homestanding-starting, series-opening game against the Astros, the Braves are sticking with the same lineup that laid a goose egg on Thursday afternoon in San Diego.

Probably the only thing to say about this lineup is that Marcell Ozuna’s tenure as a starter appears to be over (again), as he’s now sitting in favor of Kevin Pillar (and Eddie Rosario, I guess) for a second consecutive game, and now won’t be starting against any of the last four righty starters the Braves have faced.

The Astros are injury-ravaged as well, and this is their lineup:

The Astros have used this lineup and starting nine once before, in an 8-2 win over the Rangers last Saturday. A lot of players in this lineup have not done much anything this season on both an inputs and outputs basis: Dubon, Abreu, Pena, Julks, Diaz, and Meyers have all been average at best so far. While that probably shouldn’t be the case going forward, it may make things a little easier for Bryce Elder, who might get some breathing room thanks to the absences of Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley, as well as Jose Abreu’s terrible start.