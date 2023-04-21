 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kevin Pillar starts in left, Eddie Rosario in at DH as Braves take aim at Hunter Brown

It’s the same lineup as the Braves used in their 1-0 loss; hopefully it goes better

MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

For tonight’s homestanding-starting, series-opening game against the Astros, the Braves are sticking with the same lineup that laid a goose egg on Thursday afternoon in San Diego.

Probably the only thing to say about this lineup is that Marcell Ozuna’s tenure as a starter appears to be over (again), as he’s now sitting in favor of Kevin Pillar (and Eddie Rosario, I guess) for a second consecutive game, and now won’t be starting against any of the last four righty starters the Braves have faced.

The Astros are injury-ravaged as well, and this is their lineup:

The Astros have used this lineup and starting nine once before, in an 8-2 win over the Rangers last Saturday. A lot of players in this lineup have not done much anything this season on both an inputs and outputs basis: Dubon, Abreu, Pena, Julks, Diaz, and Meyers have all been average at best so far. While that probably shouldn’t be the case going forward, it may make things a little easier for Bryce Elder, who might get some breathing room thanks to the absences of Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley, as well as Jose Abreu’s terrible start.

