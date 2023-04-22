This Day in Braves History: John Smoltz records his 3,000th strikeout

Braves Franchise History

1966 - The Braves win their first game in Atlanta defeating the Mets, 8-4.

1982 - The Braves see their 13-game winning streak to start the season come to an end with a 2-1 loss to the Reds.

2008 - John Smoltz becomes the 16th pitcher to strike out 3,000 batters. He is the sixth fastest player to the mark in terms of innings pitched with 3,386.

MLB History

1876 - The Boston Red Caps beat the Philadelphia Athletics 6-5 in the first ever National League game.

1906 - A new rule puts the umpire in charge of all game balls. The home team manager previously had some say as to when a new ball was introduced.

1914 - At age 19, Babe Ruth plays his first professional game as a pitcher and throws a six-hit shutout in a 6-0 win for the Baltimore Orioles over the Buffalo Bisons.

1915 - Pinstripes first appear on the uniforms of the New York Yankees.

1923 - The first Sunday game at Yankee Stadium draws an estimated 60,000, but the Yankees fall to the Washington Senators 4-3.

1962 - The Pirates notch a 4-3 win over the Mets and tie the major league record to start a season with 10. The Mets on the other hand tie a National League record by starting the season 0-9.

1970 - Tom Seaver strikes out the last 10 batters he faces in a 2-1 Mets’ win over the Padres. Seaver allowed just two hits and tied Steve Carlton’s record with 19 strikeouts.

1981 - Fernando Valenzuela tosses his third shutout in four starts, strikes out 11 and drives in the games only run in a 1-0 victory over the Astros.

2014 - Albert Pujols becomes the 26th member of the 500 home run club as he goes deep twice against the Washington Nationals.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.