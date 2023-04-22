Braves News: Braves drop series opener to Astros, minor league recap, and more

The Atlanta Braves watched a three-run lead slip away on Friday evening as they dropped the series opener to the Houston Astros, 6-4. Bryce Elder got the nod and lasted an impressive six innings of one-run ball. However, he watched his lead disappear as relievers Jesse Chavez and AJ Minter each had less-than-ideal outings.

The Braves scored each of their runs in the first inning. Even though the bats got quiet, the defense was still preserving the lead until Elder’s exit. Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and Vaughn Grissom each contributed to the run column, which was overshadowed by the bullpen performance.

The Braves look to even things up for game two of the series beginning tonight at 7:20 ET.

More Braves News:

It was a tough week for the Braves’ minor league teams, who just had one affiliate pick up a win Thursday evening.

Could Sean Murphy be named baseball’s best catcher? Grant McAuley and Corey McCartney discuss it in the latest episode of Battery Power TV.

Episode 38 of the Podcast to be Named Later discusses the starting rotation, the top of the lineup, and the Braves-Astros series.

MLB News:

The Minnesota Twins have officially announced that they have extended RHP Pablo Lopez. The two reached an agreement on a four-year, $73.5M contract extension.

Kansas City Royals lefty Kris Bubic will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the 2023 season. Bubic was shelled by the Braves lineup in Saturday’s outing.

Chicago White Sox right-hander Matt Foster underwent Tommy John surgery. In addition to missing all of 2023, Foster will now have an abbreviated 2024 season.

The Miami Marlins officially placed LHP Trevor Rogers on the 15-day IL with a biceps strain. The move is retroactive to April 19.

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson is expected to miss a few more weeks with a low-grade hamstring strain.

Milwaukee Brewers rookie Garrett Mitchell is expected to undergo surgery to repair a left shoulder subluxation. The outfielder’s season is in jeopardy.