Braves look to level the series behind Kyle Wright

After a frustrating loss to the Astros on Friday night in which they got out to an early lead but never added on and Jesse Chavez and AJ Minter gave up multiple runs, the Braves turn to Kyle Wright to get back in the win column. Framber Valdez will get the nod for Houston.

Kyle had a pretty disastrous first start coming off of the injury, but had quite a good outing against the Royals in his second start back. He has walked a bit more than would be ideal so far, but if he is settled back in from the injury, he should have a good chance, even against this formidable Astros lineup.

Meanwhile, we may be familiar with Framber Valdez from his moment in the spotlight in the 2021 World Series. He has solid if unspectacular strikeout and walk rates, but gets an exceptionably high rate of ground balls at 66% on his career. He works heavy off of his sinker, with two breaking balls mixed in and the occasional cutter. This adds up to a very effective starter that isn’t quite an ace but is a good second or third starter in a contending rotation.

Here’s hoping the Braves offense can find their power stroke again and hit some homers on their way to victory.

Game Info

Houston Astros @ Atlanta Braves

Game Date/Time: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 7:20 pm ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: Bally Sports South

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

XM Radio: Ch. 181