Marcell Ozuna and Eli White return to the lineup against the lefty Valdez

Facing the lefty starter, Framber Valdez, Sam Hilliard and Eddie Rosario go back to the bench. Eli White and Marcell Ozuna return to the lineup in their place. Perhaps this is the game that Ozuna finds a way to not be useless. The top five of the lineup remains unchanged, and while Olson does not match up quite as well against lefties, we get to see right handed Ozzie (Mike Trout) Albies batting fifth. Vaughn Grissom continues to man shortstop, batting sixth now, and he has made some nice plays after a shaky first game or two defensively at the position. Him developing into even an average defender at the position would be a major development.

Meanwhile, the Astros put Yauner Diaz back on the bench in favor of the veteran Martin Moldonado at catcher, moving Meyers up to eighth in the lineup in Diaz’ place. You can see the respective lineups’ statcast profiles below.