This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron hits his first career home run

Braves Franchise History

1944 - Jim Tobin pitches a one-hit shutout as the Boston Braves defeat the Phillies 6-0 in their home opener.

1946 - The Boston Braves are no-hit by Ed Head in a 5-0 loss to the Dodgers at Ebbets Field. The start was Head’s first since returning from the military.

1950 - In the second game of a doubleheader, the Braves and Phillies start the game in daylight and finish under the lights, which is a first in the majors.

1954 - In his seventh career game, Hank Aaron launches the first of his 755 career home runs off Cardinals pitcher Vic Raschi at Sportsman Park. The Braves won 7-5 in 14 innings.

2013 - B.J. and Justin Upton hit back-to-back homers in a 10-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. It is the second time in major league history that brothers hit back-to-back homers.

MLB History

1914 - The Chicago Whales of the Federal League defeat the Kansas City Packers 9-1 in the first game ever played at Weeghman Park. The park will later become Wrigley Field.

1919 - Anticipating a poor season at the gate, the major leagues open a reduced 140-game season. However, attendance will remain high all year and every club will show a profit.

1939 - Rookie Ted Williams has four hits, including his first career home run, but the Red Sox lose to the Philadelphia Athletics 12-8.

1940 - Flooding of the Ohio River causes cancellation of the game between the Reds and Cardinals at Crosley Field. Weather forecasters predict that the flood waters will reach as high as eight feet at the ballpark.

1958 - Gil Hodges hits his 300th career home run and shortstop Pee Wee Reese plays in his 2,000th career game in a 7-6 loss to the Cubs.

1978 - Joe Morgan makes an error at second base, bringing an end to his major league record of 91 consecutive games without an error to an end.

1999 - Fernando Tatis becomes the first player in major league history to hit two grand slams in one inning.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.