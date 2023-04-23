Max Fried, Braves look to avoid sweep against Astros

Max Fried returns to the mound as the Atlanta Braves look to avoid a sweep when they wrap up a three-game series against the Houston Astros Sunday at Truist Park. The Braves dropped the first two games of their home stand and have lost three-straight overall. Atlanta has held leads in the first two games, only to watch Houston come storming back.

Fried will make his third start of the season in Sunday’s game. He started on Opening Day against the Nationals but suffered a strained hamstring during the fourth inning while covering first base that sent him to the injured list. Fried returned to action on the most recent road trip and blanked the Padres for five innings while throwing 79 pitches. Sunday will be Fried’s first career start against the Astros during the regular season. He faced them twice during the 2021 World Series including a six-inning, scoreless performance during the clincher in Game 6.

The Astros will counter with right-hander Cristian Javier, who will be making his fifth start of the season. Javier has pitched well, logging at least five innings in all four of his starts. He limited the Blue Jays to three hits and one run over five innings in his last outing. Javier has faced the Braves one other time in his career where he allowed two hits and one run over six innings.

Ronald Acuña Jr. added two more hits in Saturday’s loss and is 4-for-9 with two doubles in the series. He is hitting .415/.489/.610 with a 198 wRC+ over his last 10 games. Ozzie Albies is 3-for-7 in the series and has driven in four runs.

Yordan Alvarez has homered in both of the first two games of the series for Houston. Corey Julks and Mauricio Dubon are a combined 8-for-17 with four runs scored in the series.

First pitch Sunday is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, April 23, 1:35 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South, MLB Network

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan