 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sean Murphy out of the lineup for Sunday’s finale against the Astros

By Kris Willis
/ new
Atlanta Braves v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will try to snap a three-game losing streak Sunday afternoon when they wrap up a three-game series against the Houston Astros. Max Fried will get the start for Atlanta, while Houston will go with right-hander Cristian Javier.

Sean Murphy is out of the lineup after playing in 12 straight games, 11 at catcher, since Travis d’Arnaud went down to injury. Ozzie Albies moves up into the clean up spot while Eddie Rosario returns to the lineup as the DH. Chadwick Tromp gets the start behind the plate and will bat ninth.

For the Astros, Jordan Alvarez will be in left field and hitting third. Jose Abreu will start Sunday as the DH and bat fourth. David Hensley gets the start at first base and will hit seventh.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

In This Stream

Astros vs. Braves: April 21-23

View all 15 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power