Max Fried will make his third start of the season Sunday as the Atlanta Braves try to avoid a three-game sweep against the Houston Astros. Houston rallied late on Friday for a 6-4 win and then came from behind again Saturday to win 6-3. Cristian Javier will get the call for the Astros in the finale.

Pregame Notes

