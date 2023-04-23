Braves’ home stand continues with four-game series against the Marlins

The Atlanta Braves will be trying to put an end to a four-game losing streak Monday when they continue their home stand with a four-game series against the Miami Marlins. It was the first time the Braves have been swept in a three-game series at home since last May.

Atlanta led in all three games only to watch the Astros mount a comeback. Max Fried was masterful again Sunday, but the bullpen allowed five runs over the final two innings to send them to another loss. The Braves are 14-8 on the season, but fell to just 4-6 at home. The loss dropped them into a tie with the New York Mets for the NL East lead pending the outcome of New York’s Sunday Night Game against the Giants.

Atlanta has overcome a number of injuries to start the season, but the lack of depth may be starting to catch up with them, particularly in the bullpen. Things could be looking up on that front. Collin McHugh could return as soon as Monday and closer Raisel Iglesias is scheduled to throw a bullpen session which is the latest step in his return from a shoulder issue. Michael Harris (back) and Travis d’Arnaud continue to progress and could be back soon as well.

The Marlins come into the series with a 12-10 record and have won seven of 10 overall. They have won four-straight series after starting the season with a 4-6 record.

Monday, April 24, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)

Edward Cabrera (4 GS, 17.2 IP, 22.0 K%, 19.5 BB%, 52.1 GB%, 4.08 ERA, 4.77 FIP)

Right-hander Edward Cabrera will make his fifth start of the season in Monday’s opener. Cabrera struggled with walks over his first two outings issuing 13 free passes while allowing four runs in just 6 2/3 innings. He cleaned that up in his next two outings where he walked just three and allowed four runs in 11 innings. He struck out a season-high eight and allowed two runs over six innings in his last start against the Giants. Cabrera has made two career starts against the Braves allowing three runs in 8 2/3 innings.

Spencer Strider (4 GS, 22.0 IP, 40.9 K%, 12.5 BB%, 32.5 GB%, 2.45 ERA, 2.31 FIP)

Spencer Strider will make his fifth start of the season Monday and will be looking to continue his good start to the season. Strider allowed just one hit and struck out nine over six scoreless innings in his last start against the Padres. He has struck out nine hitters in all four of his starts this season and has tallied at least nine K’s in eight straight regular season outings dating back to last season.

Tuesday, April 25, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)

TBD

Charlie Morton (4 GS, 22.1 IP, 16.5 K%, 9.7 BB%, 48.6 GB%, 3.22 ERA, 4.61 FIP)

Charlie Morton’s start to the season might be best described as simply okay. Morton has logged at least five innings in every start and has yet to surrender more than three earned runs in any outing. He has a 3.22 ERA for the season, but his underlying numbers paint a different story. Morton’s stuff remains solid, but his strikeout rate is at just 16.5% through his first 22 1/3 innings and has walked the tightrope allowing 26 hits while issuing 10 walks. He’s given up only two home runs through his first four starts, but needs to start missing some bats before regression comes.

Wednesday, April 26, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)

Sandy Alcantara (4 GS, 24.2 IP, 19.8 K%, 5.9 BB%, 40.5 GB%, 5.47 ERA, 3.52 FIP)

Sandy Alcantara is expected to return to the rotation Wednesday after having his last start skipped due to tendinitis in his right biceps. Alcantara tossed a complete game shutout back on April 4 against the Twins, but has struggled since. The Phillies battered him for 10 hits and nine runs in just four innings in his next start. He allowed five runs, although only three were earned, and struck out a season-high nine in his last start against the Diamondbacks. Alcantara has historically been tough on the Braves logging a 2.42 ERA in 10 career starts against them.

Bryce Elder (4 GS, 23.2 IP, 24.0 K%, 7.3 BB%, 51.6 GB%, 1.14 ERA, 2.55 FIP)

Bryce Elder will make his fifth start opposite of Alcantara in Wednesay’s matchup. Elder continued his good start to the season by allowing just one unearned run over six innings against the Astros. Elder has allowed no earned runs in three of his four starts this season. He has a 2.78 ERA in four career starts against Miami.

Thursday, April 27, 12:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South, MLB Network)

Braxton Garrett (4 G, 3 GS, 19.0 IP, 19.3 K%, 3.6 BB%, 50.8 GB%, 2.84 ERA, 2.99 FIP)

Left-hander Braxton Garrett will get the start in Thursday’s series finale. Garrett has posted good numbers over his first four outings and has been really good over his past two allowing just two runs combined over 11 1/3 innings. He limited the Guardians to five hits and one run over 5 2/3 innings in his last start. Garrett has made three starts against the Braves in his career and has a 3.29 ERA in 13 2/3 innings.

Kyle Wright (3 GS, 13.2 IP, 16.4 K%, 11.9 BB%, 62.2 GB%, 5.93 ERA, 5.84 FIP)

After a delayed start to the season, Kyle Wright is still trying to put it all together. Wright was on his way to another solid outing before a rough sixth inning skewed his numbers. He allowed a pair of two-run home runs in the sixth inning Saturday and watched a 3-0 lead slip away. The velocity on his sinker ticked up in Saturday’s outing, but he recorded just two strikeouts.