This Day in Braves History: Chipper Jones homers on 40th birthday

Braves Franchise History

1966 - The Atlanta Braves establish a major league record by winning their 18th consecutive game at home. The first 17 wins of the streak came in Milwaukee, the team’s home in 1965.

2011 - The Braves complete their first sweep of the Giants in San Francisco since 1998 with a 9-6 win in 10 innings. Nate McLouth delivers a two-run single off Brian Wilson to put Atlanta in front. The Braves beat both Tim Lincecum and Madison Bumgarner in the series.

2012 - Chipper Jones homers on his 40th birthday to help the Braves beat the Dodgers 4-3. He is the fifth player in major league history to do so, joining Bob Thurman, Joe Morgan, Wade Boggs and Tony Phillips.

MLB History

1901 - Three rainouts give Chicago the honor of hosting the first major league game in American League history as the White Sox defeat the Cleveland Blues, 8-2.

1945 - Major League owners unanimously elect Happy Chandler and give him a seven-year contract to serve as baseball’s commissioner. Chandler succeeds Kenesaw Mountain Landis who passed away in 1944.

1956 - Frank Umont is the first umpire to wear glasses in an American League regular season game when he officiates a contest between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Athletics.

1957 - The Cubs set a National League record by walking nine batters in the fifth inning of a 9-5 loss to the Redlegs.

1962 - Sandy Koufax ties a major league record with 18 strikeouts in a single game as the Dodgers beat the Cubs 10-2 at Wrigley Field.

1994 - Julio Franco and Robin Ventura go back-to-back twice in a 7-6 win by the White Sox over the Tigers.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.