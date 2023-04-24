Braves News: Atlanta Suffers Sweep at home, Strider Opens versus Marlins, more

Phew.
Without a doubt, this was not the best of weekends for the Braves. For the first time in nearly two years, Atlanta suffered a sweep at home thanks to the reigning World Champion Houston Astros. And to make matters worse, each of the losses occurred due to struggles in the bullpen.
It is no secret that the Braves have used their bullpen quite a bit this year and have done so without the unit being at full strength. Unfortunately, regression caught up with Atlanta this weekend, as each loss was due the bullpen not being able to hold a lead. Hopefully, Colin McHugh and Rasiel Igleias will once again be options for the bullpen soon. Furthermore, Atlanta hopefully has their struggles behind them before they start a big series against the Marlins.
Braves News
- Despite the loss, Max Fried was once again very good against the Astros.
- The Braves hope better luck awaits against division foe Miami.
- Both Iglesias and Travis d’Arnaud continue to ramp up efforts to return.
- Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman break down the weekend struggles on the Battery Power Podcast.
MLB News
- Masataka Yoshida of the Red Sox went deep twice in the same inning, including a Grand Slam.
- Joc Pederson will return from injury on Monday for the Giants.
- 33 year old Drew Maggi, after 13 years in the minors, is getting called up to the Pirates.
Loading comments...