Braves News: Atlanta Suffers Sweep at home, Strider Opens versus Marlins, more

Phew.

Without a doubt, this was not the best of weekends for the Braves. For the first time in nearly two years, Atlanta suffered a sweep at home thanks to the reigning World Champion Houston Astros. And to make matters worse, each of the losses occurred due to struggles in the bullpen.

It is no secret that the Braves have used their bullpen quite a bit this year and have done so without the unit being at full strength. Unfortunately, regression caught up with Atlanta this weekend, as each loss was due the bullpen not being able to hold a lead. Hopefully, Colin McHugh and Rasiel Igleias will once again be options for the bullpen soon. Furthermore, Atlanta hopefully has their struggles behind them before they start a big series against the Marlins.

