Marlins vs. Braves: April 24-27

The Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Monday when they face the Miami Marlins for the first time during the 2023 season. Atlanta enters the series with a four-game losing streak, but still leads the NL East division with a 14-8 record.
The Marlins have won seven of 10 overall and are 12-10 for the season which places them third in the division currently.
Series Schedule
- Monday, April 24, 7:20 p.m. ET - Edward Cabrera vs. Spencer Strider
- Tuesday, April 25, 7:20 p.m. ET - TBD vs. Charlie Morton
- Wednesday, April 26, 7:20 p.m. ET - Sandy Alcantara vs. Bryce Elder
- Thursday, April 27, 12:20 p.m. ET - Braxton Garrett vs. Kyle Wright