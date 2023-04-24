 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Astros v Atlanta Braves

Marlins vs. Braves: April 24-27

The Braves’ homestand continues with a four-game set against the Marlins.

The Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Monday when they face the Miami Marlins for the first time during the 2023 season. Atlanta enters the series with a four-game losing streak, but still leads the NL East division with a 14-8 record.

The Marlins have won seven of 10 overall and are 12-10 for the season which places them third in the division currently.

Series Schedule

  • Monday, April 24, 7:20 p.m. ET - Edward Cabrera vs. Spencer Strider
  • Tuesday, April 25, 7:20 p.m. ET - TBD vs. Charlie Morton
  • Wednesday, April 26, 7:20 p.m. ET - Sandy Alcantara vs. Bryce Elder
  • Thursday, April 27, 12:20 p.m. ET - Braxton Garrett vs. Kyle Wright
