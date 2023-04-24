Ehire Adrianza starts at shortstop as Braves begin series against Marlins

The Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Monday when they begin a four-game series against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta is looking to snap a four-game skid and will send Spencer Strider to the mound in the opener. The Marlins will counter with right-hander Edward Cabrera.

Sean Murphy returns to the lineup after getting the day off on Sunday. Eddie Rosario will be in left field and will bat fifth. Marcell Ozuna is back in the lineup as the DH despite being just 4-for-51 at the plate. Ehire Adrianza is in the lineup as the shortstop and will bat ninth.

For the Marlins, former Brave Jorge Soler is in the lineup as the DH and hitting third. Jon Berti moves over to second base and will bat seventh while Garrett Hampson gets the start at shortstop and will round out the order in the ninth spot.

First pitch for Monday’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.