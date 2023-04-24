Michael Harris ready for rehab assignment, Raisel Iglesias update

The Atlanta Braves have been hit hard with injuries through the early part of the 2023 season, but it appears that they are closing in on getting several key guys back. Michael Harris worked out on the field again prior to Monday’s series opener against the Marlins. Harris ran the bases and slid head first. He also took part in a live batting practice session with reliever Raisel Iglesias.

Brian Snitker said that the next step for Harris would be to send him out on a rehab assignment.

“Next step is, hope to get him out there and play some rehab games,” Snitker said. “So we’ll see. He slid head first, hit off Iggy, he’s been running the bases, feels good. So the next step is getting him out there on rehab for a little bit.”

Harris suffered a strained lower back on April 6 against the Padres and went on the injured list the next day. Snitker didn’t say when Harris might head out, but it could be as soon as Tuesday.

Raisel Iglesias update

Today’s live BP session was another step forward for Iglesias who is on the injured list with a strained right shoulder. Harris told reporters in the locker room that Iglesias hasn’t lost anything and that he was still nasty, after facing him Monday.

“Looked pretty good to me too, Snitker said after told about Harris’ comment. “It’s great that he feels that good and we’re getting him back headed in the right direction. I know his bullpen the other day was really good, so I think he’s probably excited to get out there and face a hitter or two.”

The Braves shut Iglesias down in March after he made just four appearances during Spring Training due to soreness in his shoulder. Snitker said that the move was in hopes that they could avoid it becoming a lingering problem.

“I think it was good that we calmed it down when we did and did everything right,” Snitker said. “He’s come back, said it feels great. I just didn’t want to take a chance of it lingering. I know it’s tough to do. It’s tough to get through, but I think in the long run with as much time as we have left in the season, we’ll be glad we did with all these guys.”

Snitker wasn’t clear on what the next step for Iglesias would be, but he appears to be nearing a rehab assignment as well.

Collin McHugh could return Tuesday

Collin McHugh made two rehab appearances for High A Rome last week, including a three-inning appearance on Friday. Snitker said that they would give him another day and if everything goes well, he could return on Tuesday.

“Yeah, if everything goes great. He should be ready to go tomorrow,” Snitker said.