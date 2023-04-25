This Day in Braves History: Ronald Acuña Jr. makes his major league debut

Braves Franchise History

2018 - Ronald Acuña Jr. makes his major league debut for the Braves and records his first major league hit in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds. Acuña will score the winning run in a 5-4 Atlanta win.

2021 - The Braves record just one hit in a doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. Zac Gallen allows just one hit and Madison Bumgarner doesn’t allow any in the two seven inning contests.

MLB History

1901 - The Tigers scored 10 runs in the ninth to overcome a 13-4 deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers in their American League debut.

1916 - Babe Ruth tosses a 10 inning complete game to help the Red Sox beat the Yankees 4-3 at the Polo Grounds.

1962 - Catcher Harry Chiti is traded for himself when Cleveland sends him to the New York Mets in exchange for a player to be named later. On June 15, the Mets will send Chiti back to Cleveland to complete the deal.

1970 - For the seventh time in his career, Willie Stargell hits a home run over the right field roof at Forbes Field. The blast was the difference for the Pirates in an 8-7 win over Atlanta.

1977 - George Foster turns in a big day with two homers, a double, single, seven RBI and five runs scored as the Reds trounce the Braves 23-9. Cincinnati scored 12 runs in the fifth inning to tie a National League record.

1981 - Mariners manager Maury Wills is suspended for two games for ordering the grounds crew to enlarge the batter’s boxes at the Kingdome. Wills decided to tamper with the lines after the A’s complained that Seattle’s Tom Paciorek repeatedly stepped out of the batter’s box while hitting.

1982 - Yankees owner George Steinbrenner fires manager Bob Lemon after just 14 games and replaces him with Gene Michael. Ironically, Lemon had replaced Michael as manager the previous September.

2001 - Rickey Henderson sets a new major league record with his 2,063rd walk in a 5-3 loss to the Phillies.

