Braves News: Spencer Strider continues historic streak, Michael Harris II close to rehab assignment, more

If you are going to have a bounce back performance, might as well do it in emphatic style.

After a weekend in which the Braves bullpen experienced plenty of struggles, the rest of the team decided they deserved Monday off. A magnificent performance from Spencer Strider and five home runs from the lineup resulted in a 11-0 win over the Marlins on Monday night.

After w less than ideal weekend due to bullpen struggles, eight innings and 13 strikeouts from Strider, plus big nights from Sean Murphy and Sam Hilliard, were great developments. Now the Braves must look to continue that success against Sandy Alcantara, a formidable foe but one they have had success against in the past. If the Braves can figure out how to beat Alcantara, this weekend will be long gone in the rearview mirror.

Braves News

Michael Harris II is officially ready for a rehab assignment, while Colin McHugh and Racial Iglesias continue to trend in the right direction as well.

Nacho Alvarez created some fun highlights over the weekend.

Infielder Daniel Robertson agreed to a minor league deal with the Braves.

Mike Soroka’s next start will now be Sunday instead of today, as the Braves are looking to manage his innings to make him available through out the whole season.

