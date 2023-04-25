Braves activate Collin McHugh, recall Nick Solak

The Atlanta Braves announced a flurry of roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s matchup against the Miami Marlins. The Braves reinstated reliever Collin McHugh from the 15-day injured list and optioned Danny Young to Gwinnett. The team also placed outfielder Eli White on the paternity list and recalled Nick Solak from Gwinnett.

McHugh appeared in three games where he allowed four hits and one run before going on the injured list due to inflammation in his throwing shoulder. He made two appearances for High A Rome tossing 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Young pitched well in his short stint with the club allowing just one run in 3 2/3 innings while making four appearances.

Solak was claimed off waivers from the White Sox on April 18 and was optioned to Gwinnett where he was 7-for-24 with two home runs in five games.

The Braves will continue a four-game series against the Marlins Tuesday night at Truist Park.