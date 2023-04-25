Charlie Morton, Braves look for second straight win against Marlins

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it two straight wins Tuesday night when they continue a four-game series against the Miami Marlins. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while the Marlins will go with right-hander Bryan Hoeing.

Atlanta slugged five home runs in Monday’s opening win in support of Spencer Strider, who carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning. The Braves enter play Tuesday with a 15-8 record and a one-game lead over the New York Mets in the NL East standings.

Morton will be making his fifth start of the season and will be looking to build off of a good outing last time out. Morton allowed five hits and three walks, but just one run over six innings against the Padres. Morton’s stuff has been good and he will carry a 3.22 ERA into Tuesday’s start, but he has a 4.58 FIP and a 6.09 expected ERA through his first four starts. Despite his good stuff, his strikeout rate is at 16.5%, which is well off the 28.4% that he has averaged over his first two seasons in Atlanta.

Hoeing will make his first appearance of the season and his second career start in Tuesday’s game. He began the season at Triple A where he pitched well posting a 2.08 ERA and a 2.25 FIP while averaging more than a strikeout per inning. He was knocked around in eight appearances at the major league level last season allowing 17 runs in just 12 2/3 innings.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, April 25, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan