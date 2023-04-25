Vaughn Grissom returns to Braves’ lineup for Tuesday’s matchup against Miami

The Atlanta Braves return to action Tuesday where they will continue a four-game series against the Miami Marlins. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while Miami will go with right-hander Bryan Hoeing.

Vaughn Grissom returns to the Braves’ lineup after sitting out Monday’s game. Grissom is 9-for-33 at the plate in nine games since replacing Orlando Arcia who is out with a micro fracture in his wrist. Grissom has just one extra-base hit and has a 71 wRC+ over that span.

Eddie Rosario homered in Monday’s win and is back in there as the DH and will hit fifth. Kevin Pillar will play left field and bat in the ninth spot.

Lining up for game two against Miami!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/NgakA988dj — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 25, 2023

For the Marlins, Jazz Chisholm is back in the lineup after leaving Monday’s game in the eighth inning. Yule Gurriel is in at first base and will bat sixth. Jon Berti starts again in place of Luis Arraez at second.

First pitch for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.