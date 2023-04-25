Orlando Arcia nearing his return

Shortstop Orlando Arcia told reporters Tuesday afternoon he plans to be playing again by the time the team returns from their next road trip.

Arcia says he expects to be playing by the time the Braves return from the road trip next week. When asked if he plans to be activated or to be playing rehab games at that point, he said that is not his decision — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) April 25, 2023

Arcia was removed from the April 12th game against Cincinnati after being hit on the wrist, and though initials X-rays were negative, later imaging showed a micro-fracture in his left wrist. Braves put their starting shortstop on the 10-day IL, not knowing how long he'd be out.

Well as it turns out, it might not be that much longer. If Arcia’s timeline holds up, he’d be ready to come off the injured list for the May 5th game against Baltimore, about 3 weeks after the initial injury. It’s possible, of course, that Arcia’s timeline isn't the official timeline, so we’ll have to wait and see, but a 3 week return after a fractured wrist would be tremendous news.