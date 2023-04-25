 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Orlando Arcia nearing his return

Braves starting shortstop appears to be close to returning from his wrist injury.

By Stephen Tolbert
/ new
MLB: APR 12 Reds at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Shortstop Orlando Arcia told reporters Tuesday afternoon he plans to be playing again by the time the team returns from their next road trip.

Arcia was removed from the April 12th game against Cincinnati after being hit on the wrist, and though initials X-rays were negative, later imaging showed a micro-fracture in his left wrist. Braves put their starting shortstop on the 10-day IL, not knowing how long he'd be out.

Well as it turns out, it might not be that much longer. If Arcia’s timeline holds up, he’d be ready to come off the injured list for the May 5th game against Baltimore, about 3 weeks after the initial injury. It’s possible, of course, that Arcia’s timeline isn't the official timeline, so we’ll have to wait and see, but a 3 week return after a fractured wrist would be tremendous news.

