This Day in MLB History: April 26

MLB History

1901 - After two consecutive rainouts, just over 10,000 fans witnessed the Philadelphia Athletics make their American League debut with a 5-1 loss to the Washington Senators.

1904 - Ty Cobb makes his pro debut as a 17-year old playing for the Augusta Tourists of the South Atlantic League. Cobb homered and had a double in the game.

1941 - Wrigley Field becomes the first ballpark to install an organ to entertain fans.

1959 - Sadaharu Oh hits the first home run of his Nippon Pro Baseball career. Oh will hit 868 home runs during his career in Japan.

1961 - Roger Maris hits his first home run of the season to help the Yankees to a 13-10 win over Detroit at Tiger Stadium.

1980 - Steve Carlton sets a modern day National League record with his sixth career one-hitter.

1982 - Wade Boggs records the first hit of his major league career in a 3-2 win by the Red Sox over the White Sox.

1988 - Keith Hernandez homers twice and drives in seven in a 13-4 win over the Braves. The seven RBI give Hernandez 1,000 for his major league career.

1997 - Ryne Sandberg breaks the major league record for home runs by a second baseman as the Cubs beat the Pirates 7-6. Sandberg’s homer is the 267th of his career and passes Joe Morgan on the all-time list.

2006 - Mike Piazza hits his 400th career home run in a 3-2 Padres’ loss in Arizona. Piazza is the 41st player in major league history to reach the 400 home run plateau.

2010 - The Phillies sign first baseman Ryan Howard to a five-year extension worth between $125 and $138 million.

2013 - Anibal Sanchez sets a new Tigers record with 17 strikeouts in eight innings in a 10-0 win over the Braves. Sanchez broke Mickey Lolich’s team record of 16 by striking out the side in the eighth. However, at 121 pitches, he doesn’t return for the ninth and loses a chance to go for the all-time record of 20.

