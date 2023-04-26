Braves News: Orlando Arcia nears return, Ozzie Albies stays hot, and more

Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia caught up with the media on Tuesday and discussed the timetable of his return. Arcia told translator Franco Garcia that he expects to begin playing when the Braves return from their road trip next week. He did not specify if he aimed to be on a rehab assignment or simply activated. He says he will leave that decision to skipper Brian Snitker.

Orlando Arcia is out of his cast and into a black splint. He said his hope is to return by the next homestand, and said he’d work hard to do that. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) April 25, 2023

Arcia has been out since April 12th after suffering a micro-fracture in his left wrist as a result of a hit by pitch. He was originally placed on the 10-day injured list. Arcia now faces a possible May 5th return, which would come just three weeks after his initial injury.

More Braves News:

Ozzie Albies continued his hot streak and homered twice during the Braves’ 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins.

Spencer Strider discussed his nearly perfect Monday night, breaking franchise records, and more.

The Braves activated reliever Collin McHugh from the 15-day injured list. In a corresponding move, Nick Solak was recalled from Gwinnett.

MLB News:

The Boston Red Sox placed infielder Yu Chang on the injured list with a fractured left hamate. He could miss up to six weeks.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and outfielder Bryan Reynolds agreed to an eight-year, $106.75M contract extension. The deal includes a club option for 2031.

Oakland A’s prospect Luis Medina is expected to make his major league debut Wednesday. Originally drafted by the New York Yankees, he was titled the club’s number 7 overall prospect in 2018.

Milwaukee Brewers rookie center fielder Garrett Mitchell will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a subluxation in his left shoulder.