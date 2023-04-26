 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michael Harris to begin rehab assignment at Gwinnett Wednesday, Joe Jimenez placed on paternity list

Danny Young was recalled to take Jimenez’s place on the active roster.

By Kris Willis
Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced a couple of roster moves ahead of Wednesday’s matchup against the Miami Marlins. Michael Harris is set to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday night with the Gwinnett Stripers. Harris has been out of action since suffering a lower back sprain on April 6. He took batting practice before the game Tuesday. Brian Snitker told reporters Tuesday night that there still is no firm timeline on when he might be activated from the injured list.

The Braves also announced that reliever Joe Jimenez has been placed on the paternity list. Left-hander Danny Young was recalled to take Jimenez’s spot on the active roster.

Jimenez has appeared in nine games and has allowed two earned runs in eight innings. He has 10 strikeouts and has allowed just two walks. Young was just optioned on Tuesday to make room for Collin McHugh. He will return now and stick around a few days until Jimenez is back. Young has appeared in four games while allowing one run over 3 2/3 innings.

