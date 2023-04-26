Braves vs. Marlins GameThread: 4/26/2023

Real talk: what is best to post in the body of game threads? We provide links to the preview and lineups for this game, but is there anything actually useful to put in the body of these threads?

I guess I could rehash what Demetrius already wrote earlier today, about how Bryce Elder is a wacky guy having a great run of pitching so far, but you could just read that post, instead.

The Statcast graphic? Sure, let’s do the Statcast graphic.

Always nice to see a ton of red on the Braves side. I’m surprised Jorge Soler has a higher xwOBA than Luis Arraez, but maybe I shouldn’t be.

I guess we can talk about the games that have already happened. The Brewers finally beat the Tigers today after losing to them the past two days. The Pirates (yes, the Pirates!) will start playing against the Dodgers by the time you read this. The Braves and Pirates are currently tied for the best record in the NL, and are each a half-game ahead of the Brewers, so the Braves have their work cut out for them to wake up tomorrow still on said driver’s seat. The Mets play the Nats again later tonight, but are two games back in the division, so that lead is safe for at least one more day either way, and hopefully far, far longer.