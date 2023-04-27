This Day in Braves History: Chipper Jones passes Mickey Mantle on RBI list

Braves Franchise History

1944 - Jim Tobin homers and tosses a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over the Brooklyn Dodgers.

1971 - Hank Aaron launches his 600th career home run off Gaylord Perry in a 6-5 loss to the Giants at Fulton County Stadium. Aaron joins Babe Ruth and Willie Mays as the only major league players with at least 600 home runs.

2011 - Chipper Jones drives in three runs and passes Mickey Mantle on the all-time RBI list with 1,512. Among switch hitters, only Eddie Murray has more career RBI than Jones with 1,917.

MLB History

1926 - 17-year old Mel Ott makes his first major league appearance with the New York Giants as a pinch-hitter. He wouldn’t play regularly until 1927.

1971 - Curt Flood leaves the Washington Senators after 13 games and departs for Denmark, ending his playing career. He will continue his antitrust suit against major league baseball, which will eventually reach the Supreme Court.

1983 - Nolan Ryan eclipses Walter Johnson’s record of 3,508 career strikeouts.

1996 - Barry Bonds becomes the fourth player in major league history with at least 300 home runs and 300 stolen bases when he homers in the third inning of a 6-3 Giants’ win over the Marlins. Bonds joins his father Bobby Bonds, his godfather Willie Mays and Andre Dawson in the prestigious group.

2002 - Derek Lowe tosses a no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

2003 - Kevin Millwood throws a no-hitter and strikes out 10 to lead the Phillies over the Giants 1-0.

2006 - Tampa Bay prospect Delmon Young is suspended indefinitely by the International League, a day after throwing a bat that hit a replacement umpire in the chest. He will later receive a 50-game suspension.

2012 - The Angels release outfielder Bobby Abreu and call up Mike Trout to take his place on the active roster.

