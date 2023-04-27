Kyle Wright, Braves look to complete sweep of the Marlins

After a thrilling come back win Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will be looking to complete a four-game sweep Thursday when they wrap up their series against the Marlins. The Braves outscored the Marlins 18-4 over the first two games of the series. They trailed 4-0 entering the sixth inning, but scored six unanswered runs to take home a 6-4 win.

Kyle Wright will take the ball Thursday and will be making his fourth start of the season. Wright is still looking to get on track after a delayed start to the season. He held Houston scoreless for five innings in his last start before coming back out for the sixth where he allowed a pair of two-run home runs which skewed his final numbers. Wright has made five starts in his career against Miami and has a 3.75 ERA in 24 innings.

The Marlins will counter with left-hander Braxton Garrett who will be looking to continue a strong start to the season. Garrett allowed just five hits and one run over 5 2/3 innings in his last start in Cleveland. He has allowed two runs or less in all four of his outings so far this season. Garrett has faced the Braves previously three times in his career where he allowed five runs over 13 2/3 innings.

The Braves will enter play Thursday hitting .305/.378/.523 against left-handed pitching so far this season. Ronald Acuña Jr. homered and reached base three times in Wednesday’s win. He is now carrying a .449 on-base percentage and a 176 wRC+ for the season.

First pitch Thursday is scheduled for 12:20 p.m. ET, but there is weather in the area, so stay tuned here for updates.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, April 27, 12:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan