Sean Murphy at DH, Kevin Pillar in center as Braves wrap up series against Marlins

The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to wrap up a four-game series against the Miami Marlins Thursday afternoon, weather permitting. If they are able to find a window to get this one in, it will by Kyle Wright on the mound for the Braves against Marlins lefty Braxton Garrett.

The Braves will roll out most of their regulars for Thursday’s finale. Sean Murphy will serve as the DH and will hit fifth. Eddie Rosario gets a rare start against the left-hander and will bat seventh. Kevin Pillar will be in center field Thursday while Chadwick Tromp gets the start behind the plate.

For the Marlins, Luis Arraez moves up a spot to third in the order. Jean Segura and Yuli Gurriel return to the lineup for the final and will hit sixth and seventh. Nick Fortes will be behind the plate.

#Marlins lineup as they try to avoid being swept by the Braves (weather permitting). Sanchez starting in right over Avisail Garcia. Cooper at DH, Gurriel at 1B, Soler on the bench. Fortes catching Braxton Garrett. pic.twitter.com/pf4axteJ0h — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) April 27, 2023

Thursday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 12:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.