 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sean Murphy at DH, Kevin Pillar in center as Braves wrap up series against Marlins

Atlanta is looking to complete a four-game sweep of Miami.

By Kris Willis
/ new
MLB: APR 25 Marlins at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to wrap up a four-game series against the Miami Marlins Thursday afternoon, weather permitting. If they are able to find a window to get this one in, it will by Kyle Wright on the mound for the Braves against Marlins lefty Braxton Garrett.

The Braves will roll out most of their regulars for Thursday’s finale. Sean Murphy will serve as the DH and will hit fifth. Eddie Rosario gets a rare start against the left-hander and will bat seventh. Kevin Pillar will be in center field Thursday while Chadwick Tromp gets the start behind the plate.

For the Marlins, Luis Arraez moves up a spot to third in the order. Jean Segura and Yuli Gurriel return to the lineup for the final and will hit sixth and seventh. Nick Fortes will be behind the plate.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 12:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

In This Stream

Marlins vs. Braves: April 24-27

View all 25 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power