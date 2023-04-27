 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves, Marlins rain delay updates

Rain, rain go away!

By Kris Willis
San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins got started on time Thursday, but the game has entered into a rain delay in the top of the fourth inning. The weather is calling for sporadic showers throughout the afternoon.

The tarp is on the field and we will pass along additional updates as soon as they become available.

Updates:

The tarp is still on the field although the grounds crew has started to sweep off some water.

To piggyback off that outstanding update by Brandon Gaudin, there is no further update

