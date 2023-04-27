Braves, Marlins rain delay updates

The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins got started on time Thursday, but the game has entered into a rain delay in the top of the fourth inning. The weather is calling for sporadic showers throughout the afternoon.

The tarp is going on the field and we are currently in a rain delay. We will provide updates as soon as they are available. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 27, 2023

The tarp is on the field and we will pass along additional updates as soon as they become available.

Updates:

The weather is causing some confusion.



We have our best detectives — @BrandonGaudin, @JeffFrancoeur and Tom Glavine — on the case. pic.twitter.com/ckSRoG5WIX — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) April 27, 2023

The tarp is still on the field although the grounds crew has started to sweep off some water.

To piggyback off that outstanding update by Brandon Gaudin, there is no further update