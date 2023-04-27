Raisel Iglesais to begin rehab assignment Thursday with Gwinnett

Some more good news for the Atlanta Braves on the injury front as they announced Thursday that reliever Raisel Iglesias will begin a rehab assignment with Triple Gwinnett Thursday night.

Iglesias began the season on the injured list with what was described as “low-grade shoulder inflammation.” He was shut down from throwing, but has recently been ramping back up again. Iglesias took part in a live BP session earlier this week against outfielder Michael Harris.

The Braves acquired Iglesias from the Angels in exchange for Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson at the trade deadline last season. He operated in a set up role to closer Kenley Jansen and was lights out allowing just one earned run over 26 1/3 innings. He was set to take over the closer’s role this season before the shoulder issue popped up during spring training. Iglesias joins Harris, who began a rehab assignment with Gwinnett Wednesday night.

A.J. Minter has seen the bulk of save opportunities with Iglesias out, but will likely return to more of a setup role once he returns.