 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Day in Braves History Spahn becomes the 2nd oldest pitcher to throw a no-hitter

By Cassidy Mcmahon
/ new
Milwaukee Braves Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1961 - Warren Spahn becomes the second oldest pitcher to throw a no-hitter in major league history. Milwaukee defeats the Giants 1-0. It is Spahn’s 290th career win, second no-hitter and 52nd shutout. Hank Aaron drove in the only run in the game with a single in the first inning.

2015 - Dan Uggla drives in five runs, including a three-run home run in the ninth, to help the Nationals overcome an eight-run deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves 13-12.

MLB History

1915 - Ty Cobb steals home in a 12-3 win by the Tigers over the St. Louis Browns. It is the first of six successful steals of home for Cobb this season.

1929 - The Boston Red Sox fall to the Philadelphia Athletics 7-3 in their first ever Sunday home game. Due to Fenway Park’s proximity to a church, the game is played at Boston’s Commonwealth Park.

1956 - Reds rookie Frank Robinson hits the first of his 586 career home runs to help the Redlegs to a 9-1 win over the Cubs at Crosley Field.

1982 - Pete Rose has five hits and ties Max Carey for the most five-hit games in National League history. The Phillies beat the Dodgers 9-3.

1985 - The New York Yankees hire Billy Martin as manager for the fourth time. Martin replaces Yogi Berra who was fired just 16 games into the season.

1988 - The Baltimore Orioles set an American League record by dropping their 21st game in a row with a 4-2 loss to the Twins.

1989 - Rickey Henderson sets a new major league record when he leads off a game with a home run for the 36th time in his career, passing Bobby Bonds.

2006 - Barry Bonds doubles to move in a tie with Babe Ruth for third on the all-time list with 1,356 extra-base hits.

2012 - 19-year old Bryce Harper makes his major league debut for the Nationals. Harper doubled in the seventh and put the Nationals ahead with a sacrifice fly in the ninth, but the bullpen was unable to hold the lead. Matt Kemp hit a walk-off homer in the 10th to give the Dodgers a 4-3 win.

2016 - Dee Gordon is suspended for 80 games after testing positive for PEDs.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power