This Day in Braves History Spahn becomes the 2nd oldest pitcher to throw a no-hitter

Braves Franchise History

1961 - Warren Spahn becomes the second oldest pitcher to throw a no-hitter in major league history. Milwaukee defeats the Giants 1-0. It is Spahn’s 290th career win, second no-hitter and 52nd shutout. Hank Aaron drove in the only run in the game with a single in the first inning.

2015 - Dan Uggla drives in five runs, including a three-run home run in the ninth, to help the Nationals overcome an eight-run deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves 13-12.

MLB History

1915 - Ty Cobb steals home in a 12-3 win by the Tigers over the St. Louis Browns. It is the first of six successful steals of home for Cobb this season.

1929 - The Boston Red Sox fall to the Philadelphia Athletics 7-3 in their first ever Sunday home game. Due to Fenway Park’s proximity to a church, the game is played at Boston’s Commonwealth Park.

1956 - Reds rookie Frank Robinson hits the first of his 586 career home runs to help the Redlegs to a 9-1 win over the Cubs at Crosley Field.

1982 - Pete Rose has five hits and ties Max Carey for the most five-hit games in National League history. The Phillies beat the Dodgers 9-3.

1985 - The New York Yankees hire Billy Martin as manager for the fourth time. Martin replaces Yogi Berra who was fired just 16 games into the season.

1988 - The Baltimore Orioles set an American League record by dropping their 21st game in a row with a 4-2 loss to the Twins.

1989 - Rickey Henderson sets a new major league record when he leads off a game with a home run for the 36th time in his career, passing Bobby Bonds.

2006 - Barry Bonds doubles to move in a tie with Babe Ruth for third on the all-time list with 1,356 extra-base hits.

2012 - 19-year old Bryce Harper makes his major league debut for the Nationals. Harper doubled in the seventh and put the Nationals ahead with a sacrifice fly in the ninth, but the bullpen was unable to hold the lead. Matt Kemp hit a walk-off homer in the 10th to give the Dodgers a 4-3 win.

2016 - Dee Gordon is suspended for 80 games after testing positive for PEDs.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.